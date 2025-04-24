Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:APM Issued By Desjardins

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:APM – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andean Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Carson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of Andean Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Andean Precious Metals stock opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. Andean Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$2.18.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on top tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolome processing facility in Potosi, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andeans leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations, and achieving our ambition to be a mid tier precious metals producer.

