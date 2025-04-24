Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,719 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $48,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,169,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after buying an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $615,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,645,427.95. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Stephens cut AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $51.50 price target on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

