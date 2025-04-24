Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $284.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

