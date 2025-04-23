Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $76,000 Stake in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Free Report) by 364.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergreen were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Evergreen Stock Performance
EVGRU opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Evergreen Co. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $14.21.
Evergreen Company Profile
