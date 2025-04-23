Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $76,000 Stake in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Free Report) by 364.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergreen were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Evergreen Stock Performance

EVGRU opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Evergreen Co. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Evergreen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.