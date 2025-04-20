Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,899 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Vail Resorts worth $64,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $138.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.76. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $206.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

