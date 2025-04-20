GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 385,500 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,505,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NVD traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,349,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.17 and a beta of -4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVD was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.