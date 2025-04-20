Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Drops By 17.8%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 22,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $34.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

