Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Natixis increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 578.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,267 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $53,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Marriott International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

MAR stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Recommended Stories

