MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This is a 33.3% increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

MFF Capital Investments Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Mackay bought 283,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.37 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,239,061.06 ($790,318.32). Also, insider Sally Chaplain purchased 10,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.35 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of A$45,717.00 ($29,159.97). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 466,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,490. 23.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies.

Featured Stories

