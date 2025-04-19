iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 141740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $956.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,603.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

