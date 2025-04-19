Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,940,000 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 13,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,868,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,250,000 after acquiring an additional 96,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,112,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,516,000 after purchasing an additional 71,361 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after buying an additional 135,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,174,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE AM opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.99. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.