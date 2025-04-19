OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,557 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after buying an additional 730,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,648,000 after acquiring an additional 387,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $724,048,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $32,080,385.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $19,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,414,831.47. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,944 shares of company stock worth $56,944,064. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.