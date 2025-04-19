Claret Asset Management Corp Has $2.73 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Claret Asset Management Corp lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $697.22 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $599.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

