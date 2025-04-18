Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.61.

Shares of CPT opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

