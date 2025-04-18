Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $85.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

