Commerce Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,187 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $65,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $288.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.42. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

