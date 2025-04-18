Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.030-7.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 billion. Netflix also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Netflix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $973.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $955.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $889.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.63.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netflix stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

