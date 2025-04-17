Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Price

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.43.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $316.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.45. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $248.00 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,494,977.35. This trade represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,009,000 after buying an additional 84,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after buying an additional 107,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,071,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

