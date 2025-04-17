SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,286,447. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.46.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

