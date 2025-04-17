Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Lowered by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after buying an additional 181,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after purchasing an additional 427,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,675,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.42.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $332.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $370.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

