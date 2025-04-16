Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 439 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -20,400.00%.

In related news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,707.32. The trade was a 45.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXRT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

