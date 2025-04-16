John Chan Acquires 100,000 Shares of Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($44,303.80).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finbar Group alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, John Chan bought 97,864 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,972.76 ($44,286.56).

On Tuesday, March 18th, John Chan purchased 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,300.00 ($47,025.32).

Finbar Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Finbar Group

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.