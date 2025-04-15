Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,483 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical volume of 3,494 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBSW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.