Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $455.85 and last traded at $461.14. 413,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,232,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.71. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

