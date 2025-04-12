Insider Selling: American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Major Shareholder Sells $2,417,788.12 in Stock

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt sold 181,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $2,417,788.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,020.14. This represents a 94.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial Lp Hrt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Financial Lp Hrt bought 230,223 shares of American Rebel stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $2,776,489.38.

American Rebel Price Performance

Shares of American Rebel stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $231.75.

About American Rebel

American Rebel ( NASDAQ:AREB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($16.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative return on equity of 772.51% and a negative net margin of 111.30%.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

