William J. Lansing Sells 2,956 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total transaction of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.4 %

FICO stock opened at $1,894.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,814.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,981.71.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,131.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.