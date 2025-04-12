Joseph Gebbia Sells 214,285 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $23,305,636.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,590,061.20. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, March 25th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $27,724,193.30.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $27,171,338.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $30,413,470.05.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $27,687,764.85.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $166.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 26.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,635,000 after buying an additional 146,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.