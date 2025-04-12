Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,477,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 23,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $353.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

