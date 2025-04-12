iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 255.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 801.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $774.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.