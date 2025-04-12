Crux Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 635,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $353.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.97. The company has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.