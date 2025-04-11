Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (42.23) (($0.55)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Flowtech Fluidpower had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 12.99%.

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Performance

Shares of LON FLO opened at GBX 53.62 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The company has a market capitalization of £33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Flowtech Fluidpower has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Flowtech Fluidpower

Flowtech Fluidpower is a Group of specialist fluid power businesses. Working in partnership with customers and suppliers, we deliver essential components, custom solutions and high-quality servicing support to keep global industry moving. Our business is separated into two distinct divisions: Components and Services.

