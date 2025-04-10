National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 531.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 43.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 65.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

