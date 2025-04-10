Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after buying an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $970,862,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 8.7 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $358.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.