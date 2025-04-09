Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.87 and its 200-day moving average is $240.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9188 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

