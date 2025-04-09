FIL Ltd Has $143.53 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,000 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $143,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $87.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

