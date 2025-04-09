Comparing Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 37.79% 14.33% 6.48% Dynex Capital 35.65% -2.24% -0.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CubeSmart and Dynex Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 0 8 4 0 2.33 Dynex Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dividends

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Given CubeSmart’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CubeSmart is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. CubeSmart pays out 120.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 138.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Dynex Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $1.07 billion 7.67 $410.76 million $1.72 20.86 Dynex Capital $150.40 million 7.36 $113.90 million $1.47 7.83

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Dynex Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

