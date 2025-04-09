Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 2843569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cosan in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cosan by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

