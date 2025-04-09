Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,641 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.65 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

