Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,947,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413,868 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $272,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of ACGL opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.01. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

