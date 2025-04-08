Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $7,971,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 35,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,033.42 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $961.83 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,290.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,380.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.