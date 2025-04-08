Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 13,990 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.