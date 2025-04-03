Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.24 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Serica Energy had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Serica Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

LON:SQZ opened at GBX 142 ($1.84) on Thursday. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 110.40 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £699.81 million, a PE ratio of -97.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

