RWA Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,477.18.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,395.22 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,176.31 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,344.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,330.16.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

