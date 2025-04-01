Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,511 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $11,113,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BWA opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

