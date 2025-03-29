RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 3,942 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

