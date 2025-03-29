Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Delhi Bank Trading Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. Delhi Bank has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $21.10.
About Delhi Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Delhi Bank
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.