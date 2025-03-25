StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $218.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.48.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

