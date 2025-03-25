Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Acacia Research stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.95. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $5.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

