Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

