China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
CPHI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.44.
China Pharma Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.